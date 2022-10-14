Ghana to participate in Mind Games Scrabble Tournament

Other Sports of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Three top Ghanaian Scrabble players have been invited to Lagos, Nigeria to partake in the prestigious 2022 Mind Games Incorporated Invitational Tournament.



The team is led by the President of Ghana Scrabble Association, Mr. Haruna Adamu with Stanley Ubiedi, the current National Champion, Christian Mensah, a former National Champion and Charles Haizel Tachie-Menson also a former National Champion.



According to the President, the three top players are using the event as preparation for the upcoming 2022 African Championships which comes off in Lusaka Zambia later this month.



He said Scrabble is a game that enriches the vocabulary and also improves your tactics and strategies among students.



"Scrabble is fast becoming popular in Ghana and the Scrabble Association of Ghana (SCAG) is leaving no stone unturned to groom new players who can compete in the world " he added.



The President of the Ghana Scrabble Association urged the media to promote the sport so that the youth will love it, just like they are publicizing football and boxing. He noted that Ghana has great talent in various sports, and Scrabble is one of the games that the nation can win laurels.



