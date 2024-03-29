Ghana to host WAFU U-17 boys tournament in Accra

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghana will be hosting this year’s WAFU U-17 boys tournament, coming off a spectacular showing in putting together a strong and impressive African Games that blended African countries under one umbrella.



The event will take centre stage on May 15th, 2024, in Accra, the capital of Ghana.



Accra has already portrayed its sports culture, displaying professionalism and hospitality, with the just-ended 13th African Games in March 2024.



Accra is already recognised and respected as the city of sports on the African continent, as the citizens of Ghana are always ready to repeat the same energy and dedication shown in the African Games in order to continue the uniqueness of sports in Ghana.



The tournament will have countries like defending champions Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, and Niger representing to book a spot in the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations, as this tournament opens an opportunity for qualification.



The Black Starlets will be aiming to make a mark on home soil, with key focus on improving on their performance in the last edition, where they were shown the early exit under the stewardship of Laryea Kingston. The tournament will begin on May 15th to May 29th, 2024.