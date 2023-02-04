Ghana to host Angola at Cape Coast Stadium for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The first leg of the double-header between Ghana and Angola in the qualifiers for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The Black Stars are hoping to qualify for the next AFCON in Ivory Coast to make up for the shambolic display at the last edition hosted in Cameroon.



Pitted in Group E, Ghana is top of the group standings of the qualifiers with four points.



In the next round of the qualifiers, the Black Stars will first play at home before traveling for the reverse fixture.



Following approval from CAF, it has been settled for the game against Angola at home to be played at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The crucial Round 3 encounter of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers between Ghana and Angola will be played on March 20.



The Black Stars will be eager to win to stay on top of the Group E standings of the qualifiers.