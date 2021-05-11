Ghana to host African Swimming and Open Water Championships

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Ghana Swimming Association

The Ghana Swimming Association unanimously won the bid to host this year’s CANA Junior/Senior Swimming and Open Water Championships at the CANA Bureau meeting held via zoom on April, 17, 2021.



Ghana will host about Fifty-Four (54) countries in Africa for the 7-day event slated from the 11th– 17th October, 2021.



Ghana had a clean edge in the bidding process, securing a unanimous consent to host the championships.



This is the second time Ghana is hosting such a huge event with the last being the CANA Zone 2 Swimming and Open Water Championships at the Trust Sports Emporium and Aqua Safari Resort respectively in March 2020. It was successful by all standards, earning Ghana tons of praises across Africa.



The upcoming championship forms part of preparation towards the 2023 African Games and also prepare the nation adequately in hosting the rest of Africa come 2023 during the Game.



Currently, Ghana is a major force in the West and Central Africa Sub-Region placing 3rdoverall best out of Twenty-Two (22) countries at the Zone 2 Swimming and Open Water Championships last year.



Ghana’s quest to replicate that feat and possibly move further to better previous records are all geared towards the African Games in 2023.