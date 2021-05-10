You are here: HomeSports2021 05 10Article 1257130

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Ghana to face Nigeria in women’s AFCON qualifiers

A photo of the black queens of Ghana A photo of the black queens of Ghana

Ghana face a difficult task in their quest to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations as the Black Queens have been drawn against serial winners Nigeria.

The Black Queens will face the Super Falcons, who are the defending champions and the most successful team with 9 titles in 11 editions, in the first round.

The CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt hosted the draw for the qualification series on Monday with a record of 45 member associations taking part in the qualifiers’ series.

Morocco, the host country of the final tournament, automatically qualify. So, 44 teams will take part in the qualifiers.

It will be the first edition organized under the format of 12 teams.

CAF Senior Manager of Women Football & Futsal Heba Sarwat conducted the draw assisted by Egyptian footballer Nadine Ghazy.

Following are the draw results:

First round

M1 – Uganda v Ethiopia

M2 – Kenya v South Sudan

M3 – Eritrea v Burundi

M4 – Djibouti v Rwanda

M5 – Malawi v Zambia

M6 – Tanzania v Namibia

M7 – Zimbabwe v Eswatini

M8 – Angola v Botswana

M9 – Mozambique v South Africa

M10 – Algeria v Sudan

M11 – Egypt v Tunisia

M12 – Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo

M13 – Sao Tome and Principe v Togo

M14 – Congo v Gabon

M15 – Central African Republic v Cameroon

M16 – Sierra Leone v Gambia

M17 – Liberia v Senegal

M18 – Mali v Guinea

M19 – Guinea Bissau v Mauritania

M20 – Burkina Faso v Benin

M21 – Nigeria v Ghana

M22 – Niger v Cote d’Ivoire

Second Round

Winner M1 v Winner M2

Winner M3 v Winner M4

Winner M5 v Winner M6

Winner M7 v Winner M8

Winner M9 v Winner M10

Winner M11 v Winner M12

Winner M13 v Winner M14

Winner M15 v Winner M16

Winner M17 v Winner M18

Winner M19 v Winner M20

Winner M21 v Winner M22

Aggregate winners qualify to join hosts Morocco in the final tournament.

