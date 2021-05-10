Ghana to face Nigeria in women’s AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Ghana face a difficult task in their quest to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations as the Black Queens have been drawn against serial winners Nigeria.



The Black Queens will face the Super Falcons, who are the defending champions and the most successful team with 9 titles in 11 editions, in the first round.



The CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt hosted the draw for the qualification series on Monday with a record of 45 member associations taking part in the qualifiers’ series.



Morocco, the host country of the final tournament, automatically qualify. So, 44 teams will take part in the qualifiers.



It will be the first edition organized under the format of 12 teams.



CAF Senior Manager of Women Football & Futsal Heba Sarwat conducted the draw assisted by Egyptian footballer Nadine Ghazy.



Following are the draw results:



First round



M1 – Uganda v Ethiopia



M2 – Kenya v South Sudan



M3 – Eritrea v Burundi



M4 – Djibouti v Rwanda



M5 – Malawi v Zambia



M6 – Tanzania v Namibia



M7 – Zimbabwe v Eswatini



M8 – Angola v Botswana



M9 – Mozambique v South Africa



M10 – Algeria v Sudan



M11 – Egypt v Tunisia



M12 – Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo



M13 – Sao Tome and Principe v Togo



M14 – Congo v Gabon



M15 – Central African Republic v Cameroon



M16 – Sierra Leone v Gambia



M17 – Liberia v Senegal



M18 – Mali v Guinea



M19 – Guinea Bissau v Mauritania



M20 – Burkina Faso v Benin



M21 – Nigeria v Ghana



M22 – Niger v Cote d’Ivoire



Second Round



Winner M1 v Winner M2



Winner M3 v Winner M4



Winner M5 v Winner M6



Winner M7 v Winner M8



Winner M9 v Winner M10



Winner M11 v Winner M12



Winner M13 v Winner M14



Winner M15 v Winner M16



Winner M17 v Winner M18



Winner M19 v Winner M20



Winner M21 v Winner M22



Aggregate winners qualify to join hosts Morocco in the final tournament.