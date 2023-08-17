Ghana to battle Tanzania, two others in 2023 Africa Para Games

Sports News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Ghana’s male amputee team Black Challenge has been pitted alongside Tanzania, Cameroon, and Zimbabwe in Group A of the Africa Para Games, following the draw held in Angola by the Confederation of African Amputees on Thursday, August 18, 2023.



The event to be hosted in Ghana is slated for Sunday, September 3 to Tuesday, September 12, 2023, where 12 nations will battle for the ultimate prize.



The Ghanaian team nicknamed ‘The Black Challenge’ were drawn in Group A alongside Tanzania, Cameroon, and Zimbabwe.



Group B has Liberia, Togo, Uganda, and Morocco while Group C has Angola, Kenya, Egypt, and Rwanda.



Having begun with the ‘host and win’ mantra, the Ghana Amputee National team will have to overcome its opponents in the group stages for a knockout stage qualifying berth.



The team kicked off preparations with residential camping in Accra on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, ahead of an international friendly match with Togo, Nigeria, and some European countries.



Head coach, Stephen Richard Obeng has invited a 31-man squad who reported to Wembley Park – Kotobabi for the residential camping.



The Black Challenge are currently the reigning African Champions of Amputee Football.



