Ghana to battle Belgium for Tom Saintfiet as head coach

Sports News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet is under the radar of the Belgium Football Federation as the next manager of the national team.



The Black Stars target is one of the options being considered by Belgium following the resignation of Roberto Martinez after a disastrous World Cup.



Saintfiet is also on the list of names the Ghana Football Association have earmarked as possible replacement for Otto Addo, who stepped down after the tournament in Qatar.



The Belgium trainer is currently under contract with the Gambia national team. A deal that will expire in 2026.



However, the former Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Yemen, Togo, Bangladesh and Malawi coach could be set for his biggest adventure with either Ghana or Belgium.



According to reports in the European country, Saintfiet's experience at the international stage makes his the ideal option and the fact that he is a Belgian.



Other names that are also making rounds in Belgium Michel Preud'homme Vincent Kompany, Hei Vanhaezebrouck, Wouter Vrancken.