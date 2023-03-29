Ghana to augment squad for U23 AFCON after Black Meteors triumph

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana U-23 head coach Ibrahim Tanko is expected to strengthen his team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place in Morocco in three months.



Black Meteors made it back-to-back qualifications to the U23 AFCON after eliminating Algeria in the final on Tuesday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



Ghana cemented their qualification after claiming a narrow victory against their Algerian counterparts after Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's solitary goal separated the two teams.



The Black Meteors booked their place after advancing with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline, having drawn 1-1 in the first leg in Algeria four days ago.



Even though Ghana have sealed qualification to Morocco, Tanko will look to make additions to the squad before the tournament starts in June.



This year's U23 Africa Cup of Nations will be the 4th edition of the quadrennial African international football tournament, which will be hosted by Morocco between June 24 and July 8, 2023



The top 3 teams of this edition of the tournament will qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympic men's football tournament in Paris.



The 4th-placed team will play against an Asian opposition in a playoff to decide the final slot at the Olympics in Paris next year.



Black Meteors are chasing a qualification to the Olympic Games for the first time since their last participation in 2004.