Ghana target Tariq Lamptey coy on his International future

Brighton & Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey, has finally broken the ice on his International future that has been the subject of much discussion in the last few weeks.



Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey is a Ghanaian defender born in the United Kingdom to Ghanaian parents and is eligible to play for the country of his birth and that of his parents.



The 19-year-old has been turning heads with his breathtaking display this season in the English Premier League as in the first three matches he has been involved in at least a goal.



Lamptey who was on the books of Chelsea from the age of seven left Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window after struggling for game time and is having a breakthrough season at the AMEX Stadium.



Ghana has been credited with an interest in luring the rampaging full back as England who are spoilt for choice at the right full back slot will also be casting admiring glances at the teenager.



In an interview with The Sun, the youngster spilled the beans on what his International future looks like exactly.



He made his debut appearance for England under-21's against Austria earlier this month having also represented the country at under-18, under-19 and under-20 levels.



"No. I'm still young so I'm just looking forward to the next game and keep playing as well as possible.



"Whatever comes next, we'll see."



Asked whether the intense competition in his position for England would convince him to play for Ghana, Lamptey replied: "No.



"At the moment I'm just focused on Brighton and playing as many games as possible, keep training as hard as possible, keep playing well and keep a consistent level.



"At the end of the day, the harder I work and the more games I get in are the most important things for my development.



"What happens in the future on the international side, we'll have to wait and see."



Ghana is waiting for the player to give them the all clear to hand him a call up but England may have something to say about that considering Tariq's impressive displays.









