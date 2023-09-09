Ghana target Eddie Nketiah left out of England's matchday squad to face Ukraine

Sports News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English striker of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah, missed out on England's matchday squad for their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine.



The Arsenal forward was handed his debut call-up for the September international break.



Nketiah was expected to make his competitive debut against Ukraine at the Stadion Miejski Wrocław in Poland. However, he missed out on the matchday squad and could make his debut in a friendly against Scotland on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.



Eddie Nketiah, who has played for England throughout his youth career, including captaining the U-21, was believed to have had talks with the Ghana Football Association over a nationality switch.



The English-born Ghanaian was said to be open to a switch to Ghana and has secured his Ghanaian passport.



After failing to make his competitive, Nketiah could switch nationality to Ghana.



EE/OGB