Ghana talent Charles Sagoe Jr joins Swansea City on loan from Arsenal

Sports News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana youngster Charles Sagoe Jr says he wants to help Swansea City win more games at with his explosiveness.



Swansea City have completed the loan signing of the Ghanaian attacker, Charles Sagoe Jr, from Arsenal for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.



The 19-year-old forward is set to augment head coach Luke Williams’ array of offensive choices, bringing a blend of width and pace to the attacking areas.



Having made his first appearance for the Gunners in a Carabao Cup clash against Brentford earlier this season, Sagoe Jr. arrives at the Swansea.com Stadium with a promising track record.



“When I had that conversation with the manager, it put a smile on my face. I just want to help us win as many games as possible and help us climb the table,” he said l.



Having made his first appearance for the Gunners in a Carabao Cup clash against Brentford earlier this season, Sagoe Jr. arrives at the Swansea.com Stadium with a promising track record.



Formerly associated with Fulham, he transitioned to Arsenal in 2015 and featured prominently in the EFL Trophy for their under-21 side in recent seasons.