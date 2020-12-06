Soccer News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye seals victory for Red Star Belgrade

Richmond Boakye's strike is the difference between teams on a windy Gradski stadion in Užice

Richmond Boakye Yiadom's first-half goal sealed victory for Red Star Belgrade in their 1-0 win at Zlatibor Cajetina on Sunday.



The striker pounced on a loose ball from a poorly cleared free-kick inside the box and the 27-year-old fired home on 18 minutes.



Boakye was making his fifth league appearance for the Serbian champions after recovering from injury.



The Ghana international was handed a starting role at the Gradski Stadion after coming on as an 89th-minute substitute in midweek against Hoffenheim in the Europa League.



