Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan leaves door open for PSL switch

Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan has left the door open for South African clubs, insisting he does not think about retirement.



Gyan, 33, is currently a free agent after leaving Indian Super League outfit NorthEast United FC early this year.



The Ghana's all-time leading scorer has been linked with a move to boyhood club Asante Kotoko.



Having plied his trade in Italy, France, England, United Arab Emirates, China and Turkey, Gyan says he is open to a swan song move to the South African Premier Soccer League.



“I still feel strong, I still feel young. There is no day I have thought about retiring,” Gyan told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM.



“Definitely yes if a team from South Africa are interested and feel they need my services why not? We can negotiate and we can have a deal.



“Yes [I don’t come cheap but] it depends on the situation. I am a professional football player and I have to see a lot of things, I have to value a lot of things before making a move. But as I said, I feel strong, I still have fire inside me. Obviously I am not in my 20s but I feel I can prove myself once again.”



The ex-Sunderland man has revealed he was once approached by a PSL club but the team did not show “seriousness” and no deal materialised.



While declining to name the club, he says talks were inconclusive but he is still open to play in South Africa.



“Yeah [I was approached by a South African team] but it wasn’t concrete. This agent thing like you are here, you are going there, but at the end of the day I don’t see anything concrete,” said Gyan.



“I like working with serious people. When somebody wants to make a move or when somebody wants to approach you, the person has to be serious.



“But I didn’t see any seriousness. It was just talks, talks, talks and I didn’t hear from anybody again. Because it didn’t go through I don’t want to mention the club but obviously yes it was a South African club.



“If it was a done deal that really happened then I would mention the club. It was just talks, talks and I didn’t see any paperwork, I didn’t see anything. That is why I don’t want to mention any clubs.

