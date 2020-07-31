Sports News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Ghana striker Adubea joins Racing Santander

Ghana striker Princella Adubea

Spanish Reto Iberdrola outfit Racing Santander have completed the signing of Ghana striker Princella Adubea for the 2020-21 season.



The Cantabria-based outfit secured the Black Queens striker as a free agent after she parted ways with Spanish Primera Iberdrola side Sporting Huelva following the expiration of her contract.



She enjoyed an impressive spell with Sporting, featuring in 21 matches and scoring once, against Madrid CFF, before the Spanish league cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic in May.



Thursday's announcement will make the Ghanaian the second African on the books of the club, after Equatorial Guinea's Oluwatobiloba Olarenwaju contract extension two days ago.



She also becomes the seventh acquisition of Cristian Toro's team after Emily Burns, Mo Reira, Elexa Bahr, Gloria Illamayor, Irantzu Ibarrola, and Diana Farias ahead of the new league campaign.



Despite escaping relegation thanks to the league's cancellation, Racing are bolstering their ranks to avoid another disastrous outing, having finished bottom with 33 points from 42 games last season.



The striker helped Ghana to qualify for their fifth U-20 Women's World Cup in 2018, and finished as joint top scorer with 10 goals.



She starred for Ampem Darkoa in Ghana, where she won the Premier League and FA Cup golden boot three times, scoring 38 goals in the two seasons before her 11-month injury layoff in 2018, and was also part of the Black Queens squad that finished as runners up at the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup held in March.



Since arriving in Santander, she has started training with Racing and will be aiming to help her new side to top flight promotion this term.

