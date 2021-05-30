Ghana still the African country with most UEFA Champions League winners

Sports News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana remains the African country with the most UEFA Champions League winners on the continent.



The West African country has five players who are Champions League winners.



The only countries that come close to Ghana are West African neighbours Nigeria and Ivory Coast as well as Cameroon - all having 3 UCL winners each.



Senegal has two winners, with the most recent being goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who won the 2020/2021 edition with Chelsea. But before him, Sadio Mane had won it with Liverpool in the 2018/2019 season.



With a total of 26 Africans having won the elite European club title, Samuel Eto’o is the only player who has won the most with 3 titles – 2 with Barcelona and another with Inter Milan. Seydou Keita of Mali has also won it twice.



The last time any Ghanaian won the UEFA Champions league winners was 9 years ago when Michael Essien lifted it with Chelsea.



Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech and Senegal’s Edouard Mendy are the latest players to have won the prestigious European title with new 2020-21 champions, Chelsea.



LIST OF COUNTRIES WITH MOST UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNERS



Ghana

Abedi Pelé - Olympique de Marseille, 1992-1993

Ibrahim Tanko - Borussia Dortmund, 1996-97

Samuel Kuffour - FC Bayern Munich 2000-2001

Sulley Ali Muntari - Inter Milan, 2011-2012

Michael Essien - Chelsea FC, 2009-2010



Nigeria – 3

John Obi Mikel - Chelsea FC, 2011-2012

Nwankwo Kanu - Ajax, 1994-1995

Finidi George - Ajax, 1994-1995



Ivory Coast – 3

Yaya Touré - FC Barcelona, 2008-2009

Didier Drogba - Chelsea FC, 2011-2012

Salomon Kalou - Chelsea FC, 2011-2012



Cameroon – 3

Geremi Njitap - Real Madrid, 1999-2000

Samuel Eto’o - FC Barcelona, 2005-2006, 2008-2009, Inter Milan, 2009-2010

Joel Matip - Liverpool FC, 2018 - 2019



Mali – 2

Djimi Traoré - Liverpool FC, 2004-2005

Seydou Keita - FC Barcelona, 2008-2009, 2010-2011



Morocco – 2

Achraf Hakimi - Real Madrid FC, 2017-2018

Hakim Ziyech - Chelsea FC, 2020 - 2021



Senegal – 2

Sadio Mane - Liverpool FC, 2018 - 2019

Edouard Mendy - Chelsea FC, 2020 - 2021



Countries with one UCL champion



Zimbabwe – Bruce Grobbelaar - Liverpool FC, 1983-1984

Algeria – Rabah Madjer - FC Porto, 1986-1987

South Africa – Benni McCarthy - FC Porto, 2003-2004

Kenya – McDonald Mariga - Inter Milan 2009 – 2010

Egypt – Mohamed Salah - Liverpool FC, 2018 - 2019