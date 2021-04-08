Ghana star Thomas Partey is joint-highest earner at Arsenal

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is the joint-highest earner at English side Arsenal.



The 27-year-old Ghanaian shares the enviable spot with Gabonese superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



The two players are on a weekly wage of £250,000 respectively, translating into £13,000,000 annually.



Willian da Silva and Alexandre Lacazette are on weekly wages of £192,308 and £182,063 respectively while Hector Bellerin and David Luiz are on£110,000 and £100,962 weekly respectively.



Bukayo Saka is the least paid player at the club on a weekly wages of £10,000.



Partey has been restricted to 12 starts for Arsenal since joining from Atletico Madrid.



The Ghana international has struggled with injuries since moving to north London as Mikel Arteta's side are languishing in 10th place in the Premier League - 12 points off the top four.



