Ghana star Samuel Owusu to leave Saudi side Al Ahli when loan expires

Ghana star Samuel Owusu will not remain at Saudi side Al Ahli when his loan deal expires in the summer.



Al Ahli have shockingly decided to allow the talented winger to avoid breaching foreign players quota rule in the Saudi top-flight.



They wanted to sign Owusu on a permanent deal but have been forced to change their plans following the return of Bosnian Elvis Saric to fitness.



The midfielder suffered a long-term injury which prompted the club to drop his name from the list of registered players for the season.



However, an agreement was reached that anytime he is fit, his name will be included in the squad.



With his inclusion, Al Ahli's foreign players exceed the number expected. Thus, the club have been decided not to offer Owusu a new deal.



The decision, Ghanasoccernet.com understands, is totally against the will of coach Vladan Milovic.



The Serbian is looking forward to a long working relationship with the Black Stars player.



Owusu, who is on loan from Al-Fayha, has been impressive since making the switch.



He has now scored three goals in seven games for Al-Ahli since joining on loan last summer.



Last month, Ghanaosccernet exclusively reported that Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade are weighing up an offer for the 24-year-old.





