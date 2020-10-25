Sports News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana star Samuel Owusu joins Saudi side Al-Ahli Jeddah on bumper deal

Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu

Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu has completed a move to Saudi Arabia giants Al Ahli Jeddah, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Owusu is joining Al Ahli on a season-long loan from Al Fayha SC where he had an impressive spell in the Saudi Pro League last season.



The 27-year-old scored 7 goals and provided two assists in 28 appearances for Al Fayha the last term.



Owusu recently netted his debut goal for the Black Stars during their friendly match against Qatar earlier this month.



The former Vision FC player has 7 caps for Ghana so far and was part of the squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.



Owusu featured four times at the tournament in Egypt where Ghana reached the round of 16 stages.

