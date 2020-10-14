Sports News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana star Partey sticking to Thomas as shirt name at new club Arsenal

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has explained why he has chosen to use his first name and not surname on the back of his Arsenal jersey.



The Ghana international claims fans of the game are more familiar with his first name



Partey used Thomas during his spell at Spanish side Atletico Madrid.



He said: "I've seen that there are Parteys everywhere and even the photographer asked me why I don't use Partey on my shirt. I said it's because I started with Thomas and people are familiar with Thomas, so I need to go with Thomas.



"I've seen that everyone has been excited and everyone is willing to win something and all the trophies that come their way. I think that's the goal and objective for everyone here and that's my goal also.



"It's something that is difficult and we all know that it's difficult, but we're working towards it and I think we are ready. We have to go all out and try to achieve all of that ourselves.



"I think it was a new challenge for me. I've always wanted to play in the top leagues and the Premier League is one of the top leagues, so I'm happy to be here.



"I think it's a great challenge, I want to experience new challenges and also in a great family like Arsenal, I am ready to give it my all and try to help this great club come back to where they belong."



Partey sealed a £52 million switch to the Emirates Stadium on transfer deadline day last week.





