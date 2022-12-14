Ghana star Mohammed Salisu resumes training with Southampton after World Cup exit

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars centre-back Mohammed Salisu has resumed training with Southampton following Ghana's group-stage exit at the World Cup.



The Southampton centre-back joined his teammates in England for mid-season training ahead of the return of the English Premier League.



Salisu enjoyed an outstanding tournament despite the Black Stars' exit after the first round. He became the first Ghanaian defender to score at the World Cup after netting in the winner against South Korea.



The 23-year-old played in all three matches and was one of the best players in Qatar.



His early return is a huge boost for the Saints who are looking forward to a better second half to the season.



The Saint Mary's outfit endured a tough first round leading to the sacking of manager Ralph Hassenhutl.



Salisu has made 14 Premier League appearances this season and has an assist to his credit. He also featured in one Carabao Cup game.