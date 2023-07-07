Ghana set sights on hosting FIFA World Cup in 2038

Sports News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Ghana have put together a master plan that will see the country hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2038.



The 40-year national development plan was developed by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) in 2017.



The development plan captured the financial and infrastructure targets the country needs to fulfill in order to be ready to host the world's biggest football tournament.



Dr. Nii Moi Thompson, Director-General of the NDPC in an interview with Metro TV in October 2017, confirmed that the plan which was drafted under former president John Dramani Mahama was submitted to the current government in September 2017.



According to Dr. Thompson, the plan includes the construction of a Black Stars stadium with "best 21st Century technology while the roof would be made up of solar panels" will be constructed and connected to road and rail lines.



The long-term development plan also includes hosting not only the World Cup but the Olympics Games.



President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo in his speech after receiving the NDPC plan admitted that it “presents my government and subsequent governments with a daunting task, not so much the implementation, but to stay on track and ensure we have the desired outcome. We must be able to monitor our progress, and redirect our paths when we seem to be deviating from them,” he said on September 24, 2017, as quoted by Graphic Sports.



“We must, therefore, make rapid progress, and do things to ensure that we achieve it,” he added.



40-year national development plan



The NDPC led the drafting of the long-term plan after former President John Mahama launched a process for the preparation of a 40-year National Development Plan in August 2015.



The plan aimed to shape Ghana's future while complementing the country's existing medium-term development objectives.





