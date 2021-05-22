You are here: HomeSports2021 05 22Article 1267759

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Ghana set for 14th WAFU Zone B General Assembly

Ghana Football Association logo Ghana Football Association logo

The Swiss Spirits Alisa Hotel is set for the 14 WAFU Zone B General Assembly scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021.

The one-day event which will bring together Federation Presidents and General Secretaries from Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and host nation Ghana will kick start at 9 am.

WAFU Zone B President Djibrilla Hima Hamidou – Niger and Vice President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku – Ghana will lead the session.

Ghana’s Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) will deliver the keynote address.

The opening and closing ceremonies are open to the media.

The General Assembly will be carried live on the GFA Facebook page - Ghana Football Association and other GFA digital platforms - (Twitter and Instagram - @ghanafaofficial), YouTube - (Ghana Football Association).

The General Assembly is the supreme legislative organ of the Regional football block where key decisions are made for implementation by the WAFU Zone B Secretariat.

