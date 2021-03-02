Sports News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana set U-20 AFCON final date against Uganda

Ghana defeated Gambia 1-0

The Black Satellites of Ghana will engage Uganda in the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Championship.



Uganda defied the odds to book a maiden FIFA World Cup spot following a 4-1 win against Tunisia in the semifinal on Monday.



The Hippos are the surprise package of this year’s finals, having beaten fancy opponents like Mozambique and host nation Mauritania in the tournament.



Coach Morley Byekwaso‘s men have booked a date with Ghana in the grande finale on Saturday.



Ghana advanced to the final round of the tournament after pipping Group C opponents Gambia in the semifinals on Sunday.



Uganda will need more of that ingenuity and luck against the West African giants at the Stade Olympique on Saturday.