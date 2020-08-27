Sports News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Ghana selected for CAF & UEFA assist league development pilot programme

Logo of CAF

Ghana and Rwanda have been selected for a pilot project of the CAF & UEFA Assist League Development Programme which includes eight training modules on key topics related to the development of leagues and operational planning leading to best practices.



With the support of the UEFA Assist programme, CAF is embarking on a project to develop the leagues across Africa in the quest to enhance the organizational structure and economic sustainability of the domestic competitions.



Dubbed “CAF & UEFA Assist League Development Programme”, the project aims to support Member Associations to professionalise their leagues and club development, by providing long term development for football.



The partnership between the two confederations, will promote dialogue with key stakeholders and support member associations with skills and techniques for standardized measures to guarantee the sustainability of domestic football leagues.



It will also focus on the appropriate competitive model, valorisation of football, financial sustainability and the organization of league competitions within the parameters of excellence.



The project includes an in-depth operational review of the competition structure of Member Associations, as well as the commercial, financial and governance aspects of the domestic league in order to strengthen the existing league system.



A team of experts will carry out an operational review of the competition structure, branding, commercialisation, financial and governance aspects of the domestic league, to culminate in recommendations to guide the league through the support of a mentoring programme.

