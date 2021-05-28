Ghana’s wonderkid Abdul Fatawu set to join Top EPL side

Sports News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana teen-sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is on the verge of completing a sensational transfer to a Top English Premier League club, FootballMadeInGhana can exclusively report.



The 17-year old who has been heavily linked with Bundesliga side Bayern Leverkusen in the ongoing transfer window now has his heart set on a move to England.



FootballMadeInGhana is also reliably informed that once the deal is completed, Issahaku will be immediately loaned out due to work permit restrictions.



A product of Ghana’s Division One League side Steadfast FC, Issahaku first shot to prominence after he captained Ghana to the Wafu B U17 Cup of Nations in Togo in January this year.



His stellar performances earned him a call-up to the national U-20 team that played at the AFCON in Mauritania.



He scored twice at the continental showpiece, including a sensational long-range effort from nearly the halfway line, as the Black Satellites beat Uganda to win the Cup.



Issahaku finished as the most valuable player at the U-20 AFCON and made the Best XI of the tournament.