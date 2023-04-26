Ghana's top seed Felix Lartey targets ultimate at WTT West Africa Regional Championship

Tennis News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: Nicholas Akussah

Ghana's number one pingpong star, Felix Lartey is aiming for the ultimate at the upcoming World Table Tennis West Africa Regional Championship.



Lartey, who currently plies his trade with the Westchester Table Tennis Centre in USA is a National champion with several international appearances for the National team including 3 commonwealth games 2010, 2014 and 2018, 3 African Games in 2011, 2015 and 2019 and other inter-continental competitions.



In an interview with this portal, the sensational player disclosed his readiness to make positive impact at the championship.



"I have really prepared for this competition and I am poised for action. I have enough knowledge about the countries so I think it will help me a lot. Myself and other players will make Ghana proud.



"I respect every other player from Nigeria, Cote D'Ivoire, Senegal and other countries but I am very optimistic to make a mark," he added.



He reiterated the need for support from table tennis enthusiasts across the country.



Adding that, their support would play a major role in the team's success.



"We need the support of Ghanaians, let them come in their numbers to support us. We need to win with them and it's important during the competition," he stated.



He commended the efforts of the GTTA as well the his management at the Westchester Table Tennis Centre for the opportunity given him.



Lartey will rally against other topnotch players in both singles and doubles events.



The Ghana Table Tennis Association would host the championship scheduled from April 24 to 27, 2023 at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.



Over 8 West African countries have confirmed their participation.