Ghana’s top scorers in Europe: Andre Ayew leads pack

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Each season, fans witness Ghanaians enter the spotlight with goals, assists and incredible performances overall.



Players in Europe’s top five leagues have taken precedence as fans keenly follow those competitions weekly.



This season, however, with COVID-19 still on the loose, has witnessed a change in the narrative; players outside Europe’s top five leagues are coming into the spotlight.



Not too long ago, Jordan Ayew was the talk of the town each week following a remarkable goal tally with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.



In present day, some new and old faces are finding the net in their respective competitions.



Ghana’s best 10-goal scorers have scored a combined 101 goals. This list is dominated by relatively unknown players, with Andre Ayew at the top.



Ghana’s top scorers in Europe this season



Andre Dede Ayew (Swansea City, England) – 16 goals



Abdul-Aziz Yakubu (Estoril Praia, Portugal) – 12 goals



Joseph Paintsil (Ankaragucu, Turkey) – 11 goals



Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg, Russia) – 11 goals



Malik Abubakari (Casa Pia, Portugal) – 10 goals



Kamaldeen Sulemana (Nordsjaelland, Denmark) – 9 goals



Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey) – 9 goals



Kamal Sowah (OH Leuven, Belgium) – 8 goals



Eugene Ansah (Ironi Kiryat, Israel) – 8 goals



Paul Ayongo (Academico de Viseu, Portugal) – 7 goals



Time for a change in Black Stars attack?



Looking at the 10 players in the list, only two – Andre Ayew and Caleb Ekuban – are key players of the Black Stars and are guaranteed tickets to Cameroon for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.



The likes of Joseph Painstil, Joel Fameyeh, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kamal Sowah and Eugene Ansah have been in and out of the team while Abdul-Aziz Yakubu, Paul Ayongo and Malik Abubakari are still dreaming of their first call-ups.



However, this list provides Akonnor with an opportunity to take a critical look at the Black Stars attack.



His main striker, Jordan Ayew, is missing from the list because he has been poor, with only one goal scored this season.



Andre, although very clinical, is not an out-and-out striker and cannot be relied upon. Ekuban has not proven himself despite having many chances to do so.



In a month, the qualification campaign for the World Cup in Qatar will commence. The Black Stars take on Ethiopia in their first game.



By now, Akonnor has a fair idea of the players he wants for the task but would he be bold to try new forwards?



