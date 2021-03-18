Ghana's star referee Daniel Laryea to officiate Côte D'Ivoire vs Ethiopia AFCON qualifier

Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana's top referee Daniel Laryea will officiate the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Côte D'Ivoire and Ethiopia on March 30.



He will be assisted on the lines by Kenya's Gilbert Kipkoech Cheruiyot and compatriot Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey.



Ghanaian Charles Bulu will serve as the fourth official.



The Ivorians will take on Niger in Niamey on March 30 before playing their final game at home to the Walias to wrap up the qualifying campaign.



The Ivorian lead group K with 7 points tied with minnows Madagascar, followed by Ethiopia on 6 points leaving Niger at the bottom with just three points.