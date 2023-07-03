Ghana's poor performance at tournaments due to decline of local league - Dr. Kwesi Nduom

Sports News of Monday, 3 July 2023

A Ghanaian politician and football administrator, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has attributed Ghana's poor performance at tournaments to the decline of the Ghana Premier League in recent years.



As the owner of Elmina Sharks, he expressed his lack of surprise at the underwhelming performance of Ghanaian teams on the international stage, citing the lack of meaningful investments and the struggles of the domestic league.



Dr. Nduom emphasized that Ghana cannot solely rely on foreign-based players to represent the country effectively, at the expense of nurturing local talents.



He highlighted the financial challenges faced by clubs, forcing them to sell their players in order to meet salary obligations and cover other expenses.



This situation, he says, has hindered the development of the domestic league.



In a recent Facebook post, Dr. Nduom urged football administrators to seek a comprehensive roadmap from the aspiring President of the Ghana Football Association, outlining how they plan to revive the Ghana Premier League.



He emphasized the need to make the domestic leagues more attractive to sponsors, advertisers, players, and spectators.



The declining state of the Ghana Premier League has become a concerning factor for Ghanaian football, with Dr. Nduom highlighting the urgency of addressing this issue to improve the overall performance and competitiveness of Ghanaian teams at both local and international levels.



