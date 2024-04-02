Ghana's junior WBO champion pays homage to Accra Zabarma chief

Boxing News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

Sarki Musah Yahaya Yendu, the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief and Paramount Chief of Zabarma Community in Ghana together with his cabinet members on Saturday, March 23, welcomed the new WBO Africa Junior Welterweight champion at the palace in Accra.



The visit by the new Africa Junior Welterweight champion, Faisel Abubakar was to introduce himself to the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief and his elders.



The visit also aimed at presenting the Africa Junior Welterweight championship title to the Chief.



Presenting the title, Faisel Abubakar expressed worry over the little support from the Zabarma community whenever he gets into the ring.



According to him, he is a proud Zabarma man who has always demonstrated his love for the Zabarma community.



He has therefore appealed to the chief to at all times rally behind him and show him love as he continues to make the Zabarma people proud.



He revealed that he started his boxing career at Bukom a suburb of Accra where he lived with his fellow Zabarma people, adding that most of the Zabarma people in Bukom are into boxing.



He expressed his joy in meeting the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief and elders of the Zabarma community which according to him, has been his wish as a young boxer.



On his part, the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief and Paramount Chief of the Zabarma community in Ghana, Sarki Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yendu assured the young champion of the support from the Zabarma communities across the country.



According to him, the visit of the African Junior Welterweight champion to his Palace is not a visit to only the palace but a visit to the entire Zabarma people.



He called on all Zabarma people in Ghana to contribute their quota positively to the growth of Ghana.



Sarki Musah Yahya Yendu instructed Sarki Masawo Modi to as a matter of urgency create social media platforms that will promote the boxer and his activities.