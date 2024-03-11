Ghana's hosting of the 13th African Games is the next big scandal – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has raised alarms regarding the treatment of athletes participating in the 13th African Games.



This comes in the wake of revelations by Ghanaian badminton player Leslie Addo, who has exposed the challenging conditions experienced by athletes in the ongoing games hosted by the country.



Ablakwa raised questions about the significant funds allocated for the event, revealing that the Ministry of Youth and Sports received a substantial GH¢215,558,167.32 from the Ministry of Finance.



The MP questioned the allocation of funds, emphasizing that despite Ghana's economic challenges, taxpayers contributed over GH¢412 million for what athletes are now complaining about.



"It's really heartbreaking listening to Ghanaian athletes at the 13th African Games lament about official neglect, buying their own kits, arriving to games in buckets of rickety pick-up trucks, etc.



"From my impeccable oversight tracking, Ghana's Ministry of Youth and Sports has received a massive GH¢215,558,167.32 from the Ministry of Finance for such expenditures.



"I am also keenly monitoring outstanding PVs from single-sourced contractors amounting to a staggering GH¢196,553,919.54, which are about to be paid this week.



"Our athletes do not deserve this shabby and cruel treatment when, despite Ghana's current economic crisis, taxpayers are coughing over GH¢412million for the very things athletes are complaining about. Where is all the money going? Ghana's hosting of the 13th African Games is the next big scandal," he said in a Twitter post on March 10, 2024.



In a recent interview, Leslie Addo disclosed that he and his teammates were compelled to sit in the bucket of a pick-up truck to transport them to the match venue in Borteyman.



The athlete, a member of Ghana's men's doubles badminton team, expressed frustration over the team's lack of transportation.



According to him, the team had no choice but to use their coach's private pick-up truck. Due to the limited space, some players were forced to sit in the bucket of the vehicle, risking their safety.



"Today when we were coming to play our matches, we sat in our coach's vehicle and it was a pick-up, so most of us were in the bucket. We didn't get any transport. We the host nation, playing for the country and no one is supporting us," he lamented.



Adding to the list of grievances, Addo revealed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports had rented a fleet of 332 vehicles, including high-end cars and buses, for the games. However, the badminton team was left with inadequate transport options, relying on their coach's pick-up truck.





