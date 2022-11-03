Ghana’s group opponent Uruguay to fly to Abu Dhabi next week for a training camp

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

An opponent of Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Uruguay has started preparations for the tournament very early.



On October 31, the national team of the South American country started camping with a squad dominated by home-based players.



As part of the national team’s schedule, it has planned to travel to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next week.



Subsequently, Uruguay will spend days in Abu Dhabi before flying to its base in Qatar on November 19.



The team will then have four days to train before playing their first group game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against South Korea on November 24.



The early camping by Uruguay is to ensure the national team has adequate preparations for the mundial in Qatar.



Fortunately, veteran defender Diego Godin has recovered from his injury setback.



He is already in camp training with the few assembled home-based players as preparations for the global tournament continue in Uruguay.



