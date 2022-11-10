Ghana's group opponent Uruguay announce final 26-man squad for World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Ghana's World Cup Group opponent, Uruguay, have named their final 26-man squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Barcelona centre-back, Ronald Araujo, who was said to be a major doubt for the tournament due to an adductor longus avulsion injury in his right thigh, made the list, which was released on Thursday, November 10, 2022.



Some key names like Luis Suarez, Edison Cavani, Darwin Nunez, and in-form Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde were all named in the big squad.



Uruguay has now become the first team in Group H to release their final squad list for the tournament.



