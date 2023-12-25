You are here: HomeSports2023 12 25Article 1903931

Sports News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: cafonline.com

Ghana's group opponent Mozambique announce 23-man squad for AFCON 2023

Coach Chiquinho Conde has named the 23 players who will represent Mozambique at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast 2023.

The Mozambican team finds itself in group B alongside Egypt, Ghana, and Cape Verde.

The 23 Mozambique players selected for the TotalEnergies AFCON 2023

Goalkeepers

Ernan Siluane
Fasistencio Joao
Ivane Urrbal

Defenders

Domingos Macandza
Infren Matola
Edmilson Dove
Bruno Langa
Reinidlo Mandava
Edson Sitoe
David Malembana
Feliciano Jone
Amade Momade

Midfielders

Joao Bonde
Ricardo Guimaraes
Shaquille Nangy
Alfonso Amade

Strikers

Elias Pelembe
Geny Catamo
Witness Ouembo
Gildo Vilanculos
Stanley Ratifo
Pachoio King

