Ghana's group opponent Mozambique announce 23-man squad for AFCON 2023

Sports News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: cafonline.com

Coach Chiquinho Conde has named the 23 players who will represent Mozambique at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast 2023.



The Mozambican team finds itself in group B alongside Egypt, Ghana, and Cape Verde.



The 23 Mozambique players selected for the TotalEnergies AFCON 2023



Goalkeepers



Ernan Siluane

Fasistencio Joao

Ivane Urrbal



Defenders



Domingos Macandza

Infren Matola

Edmilson Dove

Bruno Langa

Reinidlo Mandava

Edson Sitoe

David Malembana

Feliciano Jone

Amade Momade



Midfielders



Joao Bonde

Ricardo Guimaraes

Shaquille Nangy

Alfonso Amade



Strikers



Elias Pelembe

Geny Catamo

Witness Ouembo

Gildo Vilanculos

Stanley Ratifo

Pachoio King