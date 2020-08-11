Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Ghana’s fourth republic presidents and the football clubs they support

Atta Mills was board chair for Hearts

Ghana has passed through the hands of five presidents since the inception of the fourth Republic.



From Jerry John Rawlings to Akufo-Addo, these presidents despite their packed schedules and demanding jobs still make time to catch some fun.



Football is a sport that serves unpredictable fun. Defeats, draws and wins are feelings that every football fan experiences and these leaders by virtue of being a fan of one club or the other have encountered these emotions.



GhanaWeb takes a look at the clubs that each of Ghana’s last five presidents supports.



Jerry John Rawlings



Despite not officially declaring his club of interest, the former president is said to be a lifelong Hearts of Oak fan.



Rawlings shares a lot of interest in boxing and his role in the making of Azumah Nelson has been very well known but away from boxing, Rawlings has a thing for Hearts of Oak.



The story of Frank Sarfo Gyamfi’ refusal to shake hands with him over fears that he was the ‘carrier’ of Hearts of Oak’s juju plot lays claim to the fact that he is a true phobian.







John Agyekum Kufuor



The Kufuor story can’t be said without his years of service to Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



He is one of two presidents who prior to assuming the highest office of the land, served in the football industry.



Kufuor was once a Kotoko chairman and he has never hidden his love for the club.







Professor John Evans Atta Mills



Atta Mills was a sports person through and through. A hockey player who rose to become an administrator and a Hearts of Oak chairman.



His affinity with Accra Hearts of Oak is well documented. Mills was a Board Chairman for Hearts of Oak at some point.



It has been said that even when he was still president, he still offered financial assistance to his dear club.







John Dramani Mahama



The son of Bole is believed to be a supporter of the biggest team from that part of the country, Real Tamale United.



Mahama’s association with football is not really sound compared to his predecessor but rumours say he has some love for RTU.



Last year, it was widely reported that his brother, Ibrahim Mahama was interested in acquiring the club.



Ibrahim Mahama according to reports was interested in buying 70% of RTU’s shares.







Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



The odd one. Nana is the only president whose attachment with a local club remains unknown.



He is however self-professed Tottenham fan. Nana’s love for Tottenham dates back to his days in England.



When the club made it to the final of last year’s Champions League final, videos emerge of a jubilant Akufo-Addo celebrating the victory.



He was even rumoured to have travelled to Spain for the final against Liverpool.









