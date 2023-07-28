Ghana's football talents going waste - Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Sports News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Former Black Starlets head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, has expressed his concerns about what he contends to be wastage of Ghanaian football talents , attributing it to inadequate scouting system.



Paa Kwesi Fabin pointed out that Ghana possesses abundant talent, but without a robust scouting system, many of these talents go unnoticed and untapped.



He believes that by implementing a more efficient scouting process, the country can unearth hidden talents and propel itself to higher levels of football success.



"I’ve said time and again that Ghana abounds in a lot of talent. However, like in other companies or jurisdictions where waste is a problem, we are wasting a lot of talent in Ghana because our scouting system is not strong enough," the coach said in a Citi FM interview.



He added, "But I believe that if we can put a robust scouting system in place, we can unearth these talents. With this new philosophy, we will be able to move the country forward and reach the levels that we all pray to achieve.”



During his six-year tenure as the national U-17 team head coach from 2011 to 2017, Ghana successfully qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017.



Fabin's leadership also led the Black Starlets to victory in two Africa U-17 Cup of Nations titles in 2013 and 2017.



