Source: Class FM

Ghana’s first female amputee football team launched

The first female amputee football team

The first female amputee football team was launched in Ghana on Tuesday, 6 October, 2020, at the Accra Stadium.



The team is made up of ten ladies, namely; Abubakari Barikisu Damba, Joana Sunnekuuh, Hannah Asamoah Addo, Stacy Konadu Mensah, Belinda Afia Adepa Obeng, Mavis Aminatey Teiko, Emmanuella Blay Andoh, Esther Adjei, Amadu Nagumsi Sadia and Baba Wasila.



It is the brainchild of para-cyclist and former member of the Ghana Amputee Football Team, Ernest Yaw Ayisi, through his Ernestay Disability and Sports Foundation.



The event was supported by the Sports Ministry, National Paralympic Committee and the National Sports Authority.



Speaking at the launch, the Vice President of the Ernestay Foundation, Irene Quartey, said: "The foundation plans to develop women amputee football for local and international competitions".



"Also, providing vocational training such as hairdressing, fashion designing, bead making, making up and so on".



"Our goal is to train women who will be self-sufficient and independent", she said.



The Programmes Officer at the National Council on Persons with Disability, Amanorbea Dodoo also called for support for the female Amputee Football Team.



"What we need from the whole Ghana is support.



"This is the beginning of a new thing.



"I believe that these ladies will excel.



"I am throwing a challenge to the men.



"We are coming, we have come, we are here and we are passing them by", Ms Dodoo noted.





