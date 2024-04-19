Ghana's emerging economic potential – Ekumfi and Natural Juices Industries

Business Features of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: Ruth Larbi, Contributor

As Ghana’s cocoa sector is diminishing at a faster rate as well as coconut, the citrus and juice industry are likely to be the next game-changer of the country’ economic woes as it currently stands to rake in over US$300million per annum through the exports of these local fruits to the international market.



This could be the drive for economic transformation for the country if the numerous opportunities within that sector are given the need credit support.



According to experts from the industry, Ghana stands to rake in over US$300million per annum from the processing of these local fruits for exports if the citrus and passion fruits industry are merged together.



An industrial expert, Lawyer Kobbyna Acquah, says: “If Ghana could grow this industry like the way Japan developed its automobile industry .ie. Toyota, and how Korea grew developed its electronic hub – Samsung, etc., Ghana could lead in the emerging fruits and juices industries with potentials like coconut water and coconut milk. The country can be earning over US$1.5billion annually and also creating sustainable jobs of over 800,000 in the value chain”.



These earnings could improve on the country’s balance of payment, strengthen its reserves as well as stabilise the currency.



It’s becoming clear that Ghana, harnessing its natural exotic agricultural resources, can create huge transformation for the economy.



Currently, products like Ekumfi juices, which are made from Ghana’s own natural pineapples, gingers, oranges and other fruits, are creating huge sustainable income for local farmers and also serving as a new hope.



The Ekumfi Juice factory and its partner products – which include natural juices, teas, natural low zero alcohol beer, naturally infused drinks and more – have continued to save the country close to US$250million annually through import substitution.



The Ekumfi factory is said to have great export potential since there has been a great interest on the international market.



Recently, the company was rated a Pro-Seller only 200 days on Walmart.com. With such goodwill, the company has been given an option to be a main supply and sell in stores; but the challenge is its ability to meet the huge demand coming from large retail company with over 11,000 outlets.



This could be one of the most regenerative sustainable incomes to sustain farmers, youth employment as well as huge forex returns to protect the Ghanaian cedi.



The facility is the biggest fruits processing factory in West Africa, with the capacity to process 10 tonnes of fruits per hour; and it has put Ghana on the international radar with regard to competition of products on the export market.