Source: yfmghana.com

Ghana’s coronavirus situation vindicates GFA’s decision to cancel the Season - Hearts Supporters’ Chief

National Chapter Committee (NCC) chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Elvis Hesse Herman has supported the GFA’s decision to cancel the 2019/2020 football season as Ghana’s COVID-19 case count vindicates the truncation.



The Ghana football association Executive Council last week reached a consensus to abrogate the football season due to the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted the football calendar. As such, all the records associated with the league were expunged.



There have been mixed reactions to the decision with some of the thoughts that, the clubs had invested a lot throughout the season, hence the decision will plague the clubs into a state of financial distress. Others also believe, there is no such thing like football without human lives, hence, it was the right call to cancel the season.



Speaking in an interview with Stephen-Zando on Kumasi based YFM, Elvis Hesse Herman, who is also a board member of Hearts of Oak opined, the rising numbers of Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have affirmed why the league was cancelled. Ghana has recorded 21,077 cases of coronavirus with 16,070 recoveries as well as 129 deaths.



“It’s a blow and at the same time, it’s a natural thing because there is nothing anybody can do about it”. He said.



“If you follow the trends currently and the way the COVID is affecting people, it would have been very bad if we had continued and I support the GFA’ decision in cancelling the league not necessarily because we [Hearts of Oak] were not well placed.



“I believe that we were gathering momentum, we were at a position where we were about to shock a lot of people because at the time the league was suspended, we felt that, our team was gathering momentum.



“We started winning some important matches to climb up the ladder but unfortunately, the COVID came and who can challenge God? So I support the decision that the league was cancelled”. He added



According to Elvis, they will use this period of football suspension to work on the team and prepare better for the upcoming season



“It will also enable us to prepare more and prepare better for the upcoming season in order to make an impact because that’s where we belong, we need to either win a trophy or make a strong impact when the league commences”. He concluded.





