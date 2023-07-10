Ghana's biggest problems are coaching and refereeing - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku believes that some of the problems hampering Ghana's development in football are coaching and officiating.



According to him, the GFA is committed to solving these problems by making supporting match officials to improve their performance.



He urged former players to take up coaching roles as a way of sharing knowledge with upcoming players.



Speaking at the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, the GFA boss said, “I have already said that the biggest problems facing our game are coaching and refereeing.



"We have big coaching problems in Ghana. But we are committed to fix this problem. Most importantly, we want to encourage our heroes, our ex-national team players, to be interested in coaching.



“There will be a 50% discount on all payments relating to the acquisition of coaching licenses by our ex-national team players. The solution to our football problems is not to forge documents and defame people. If you are interested in leading football, then speak football.”



The Black Stars have had five coaches since Kurt Okraku’s administration took office in 2019.





JNA/KPE