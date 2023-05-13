Ghana's amatuer boxing team knocked-out of 2023 IBA Boxing Championship

Sports News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Ghana's amature boxing team, the Black Bombers exited the 2023 IBA Boxing Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan without picking any medal.



Despite their best efforts, all six Ghanaian boxers were eliminated from the competition failing to reach the medal zone.



Amadu Mohammed, the sole quarter-finalist representing Ghana, faced a tough defeat against Makhmud Sabyrkhan from Kazakhstan, with a score of 0-5.

The loss marked the end of Ghana's journey in the tournament and denied Amadu the opportunity to compete in the highly anticipated semifinals, also known as the "money zone," where substantial cash prizes awaited the winners, including $200,000 for gold, $100,000 for silver, and $50,000 for bronze.



Prior to his elimination, Amadu Mohammed showcased his skills by securing victories against George Molwantwa of Botswana in the Round of 16 and Rejeki Manalu from Indonesia in the previous round, both in the Bantamweight division.



Ghanaian boxer, Alfred Kotey, made it to the Round of 16 but faced a 0-5 defeat against Lasha Guruli from Georgia, following his earlier triumph over Mohammed Sillah of Sierra Leone.



Theophilus Allotey and Abdul Wahid Omar, competing in the Flyweight and Lightweight divisions respectively, were both eliminated in the Round of 32.



In the Featherweight division, Abraham Mensah's journey came to an end in the Round of 64 with a defeat against Sarawut Sukthet from Thailand.



Light welterweight boxer, Joseph Commey also bowed out in the Last 64, succumbing to Richard Kovacs of Hungary.



Despite the team's early exit from the tournament, the Black Bombers, led by Head Coach Ofori Asare, gained valuable experience in preparation for future competitions, including the upcoming 2023 African Games and the highly anticipated 2024 Olympic Games.



