Ghana's Women's Premier League: Match day nine preview - Northern Zone

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

The Women's Premier League enters matchday 9 this weekend with some exciting games to forward to. In the Northern Zone, leaders, Ampem Darkoa Ladies will travel up North to face Pearl Pia Ladies at the Utrecht Park in Tamale.



Here is a quick Preview of games in the Northern Zone.



Fabulous Ladies vs. Supreme Ladies



Fabulous Ladies yet again failed to pick maximum points at home as their struggle continued with a 1-1 draw against Pearl Pia Ladies. Mavis Anima recorded the League’s fastest goal less than 1 minute but it was not enough to give her side the win as Pearl Pia later pulled parity to leave them at the bottom of the table with 6 points. Supreme Ladies succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Prisons Ladies and will be looking for a win against their regional rivals on match week 9. The loss pushed them to 5th position with 9 points after 8 matches. A Sandra Owusu Ansah strike separated these two sides in their last encounter at the Okese Park. Another crunched regional derby awaits us at the WESCO Park this weekend.



Pearl Pia Ladies vs. Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Ampem Darkoa have been the brightest side in the Northern Zone – they opened a 9 point gap after last week’s win against Kumasi Sports Academy and after eight games, they have managed to pick seven wins and one draw from their 8 matches. Mary Amponsah came off the bench to score the winning goal in the 83rd minute to give them all the spoils. Pearl Pia Ladies have been very poor in the season winning one, drawing four and losing three and sits 7th on the log. Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah recorded a brace in their last meeting looking forward to a repeat on Saturday when the two sides lock horns.



Prisons Ladies vs. Ashtown Ladies



Prisons Ladies have regained confidence after last weekend’s win against Supreme Ladies. They have struggled to stamp their authority in the competition especially at home after losing two matches and drawing one in the first round. Ashtown Ladies will trek to Sunyani to upset their opponents at the Coronation Park after showing real resolve to win over Northern Ladies on Matchday 8. Prisons Ladies will start as favourites judging from their performance in recent matches.



Kumasi Sports Academy vs. Northern Ladies



Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies had a blip on Sunday after losing 1-0 to Ampem Darkoa Ladies on matchday 8. They showed real character and resilience until the 83rd minute when they conceded through a well-struck free-kick. Northern Ladies will be looking to build on their upturn in results after suffering a 1-0 loss to Ashtown ladies on matchday 8. The team dug deep in search of a win but the overall performance was not enough to give them the 3 points and an overhaul might be key to their survival as they journey to Kumasi this weekend to face Kumasi Sports Academy. Their last fixture ended 1-0 in favour of the Kumasi based side.



