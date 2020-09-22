Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Ghana's Victor Asamoah joins Spanish club CD Bupolsa

Ghanaian youngster, Victor Asamoah, has completed his move from La Liga outfit Real Valladolid to lower tier side CD Bupolsa.



The 20-year old joins the Tarcera Division side on a year deal after his contract with Valladolid came to an end.



Asamoah put pen to paper after passing his mandatory medical.



Last season, the budding forward spent time on loan at Atletico Tordesillas, where he made 17 appearances, scoring twice.



Victor Asamoah moved to Spain in 2018 to join the White and Violets but spent most of his time with the youth team and on loan.



His move to Bupolsa is expected to see him earn regular play time as he continues his development as a footballer abroad.



He was part of the African Talent contingent, which included Mohammed Salisu that left for Spain in 2018.



Compatriot Isaac Amoah has since been promoted to the senior team.

