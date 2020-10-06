Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana’s Thomas Partey handed No 18 shirt at Arsenal

Thomas Partey will wearing jersey number 18

Ghana international Thomas Partey has been given the No. 18 jersey at English club Arsenal.



Partey joined the Gunners after his £45 million release clause was triggered by the Gunners on transfer deadline day.



Partey had been with Atletico since 2012, making 188 appearances, in which time he won both the Europa League and Super Cup in 2018, and was a Champions League runner-up in 2016.



Last season, Thomas made 46 appearances for Atletico, playing a key role in their third-placed finish in La Liga and reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League.



He will join up with coach Mikel Arteta and his new team-mates next week after he returns from international duty with Ghana.

