Ghana's Sumaila Awudu 'very happy' to join French club Clermont Foot

Sports News of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Sumaila Awudu has expressed his delight at joining French Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot 63 toward the end of the January transfer window.



The 18-year-old left-back was scouted from the Jean-Marc Guillou Academies in Mali and successfully passed trials with the club.



Awudu signed a four-year deal that will run until 2027 with an option for an extension. He is thrilled to be at the club and reunite with his friend Alidu Seidu who can help him progress.



He stated: "I'm very happy to sign for Clermont Foot 63. I already feel very good here and I'm reunited with my friend Alidu who will help me progress," he said after the conclusion of the deal.



"I hope to have the opportunity to play in front of the supporters as soon as possible."



He is set to feature for the youth team with the hope of being promoted to the senior side in June based on his performances.