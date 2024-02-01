Ghana’s Solomon Opoku joins Danish side Hillerød Fodbold

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Danish-Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Opoku has recently put pen to paper on a six-month contract with Danish 1st Division side Hillerød Fodbold and the deal is scheduled to last until the summer of 2024.



Opoku, known for his prowess as an attacking midfielder, has made this move on a free transfer after concluding his contract with the Finnish club FC Honka last season.



In an official statement released via Hillerød Fodbold's website, it was announced that Opoku, a 19-year-old midfield talent who spent his entire youth career at Brøndby IF, is making the switch to Hillerød Fodbold Elite.



"Solomon Opoku switches from Finnish FC Honka II to Hillerød Fodbold Elite. The 19-year-old midfield engine has played his entire youth at Brøndby IF, where the trip in the spring of 2023 went to Finland.



“Now the time has come for Solomon Opoku to turn out for Slotsbyens Team. The agreement runs until the summer of 2024.”



Having embarked on a journey to Finland in the spring of 2023, Opoku is now set to join Slotsbyens Team, and the contractual agreement is valid until the summer of 2024.



Jackie Rasmussen, the sporting director at Hillerød Fodbold, expressed his enthusiasm about securing Opoku, highlighting the young player's qualities as a central midfielder. Rasmussen mentioned,