Ghana’s Samuel Tetteh excited after joining New York Red Bulls

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian winger, Samuel Tetteh could not hide his emotions after completing a loan switch to MLS giants New York Red Bulls.
GHANASoccernet.com reported earlier today that the 24-year-old has left Austrian giants to join sister club New York Red Bulls on loan.
Samuel Tetteh now joins the Big Apple-based team from sister club Red Bull Salzburg for the 2020 season.
The Big Apple-based outfit have the option of making the deal a permanent one after his loan spell.
The Ghana international will occupy an international slot on New York’s roster through to the end of the 2020 season with a club option to exercise a permanent transfer.
He took to Twitter to indicate his joy over the transfer.
"I’m very Excited To Be Joining This Club, I Can’t Wait to Meet up With My New Teammates And Hopefully We Can Achieve Great Things Together"
@samuel_Tetteh29 ???? pic.twitter.com/xYhZA53aHh— Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) August 11, 2020
