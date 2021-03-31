Ghana’s Samuel Mensiro ‘proud’ to represent Ostersunds FK

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian defender Samuel Mensiro is honoured to represent Swedish side Östersunds FK for the eighth season ahead of 2021 Allsvenskan campaign.



Mensiro initially joined for the Black and Red lads on a two-year deal in 2011.



The versatile rearguard then helped the side reach promotion to Division 1 Norra after winning Division 2 Norrain the 2011 season.



He continued to establish himself in the starting eleven for the side, playing in either the midfield or defensive positions during this season.



The La-born defender’s performance began to attract interests from Sweden clubs in the summer transfer window, but managed to stay at the club.



Despite missing one match, Mensiro helped the side reach promotion for the second time by winning the Division 1 in the 2012 season, as he went on to make 26 appearances in all competitions.



Mensiro had a brief spell at Örebro SK after his contract with Östersunds expired in 2013.



In 2015, the 31-year-old returned to Östersunds for the second time in his career and has not looked back since.



He celebrated his eighth season with the Jämtkraft Arena outfit ahead of the 2021 Swedish Allsvenskan campaign.



“I’m very proud to put on this shirt for the 8th year in this wonderful club.