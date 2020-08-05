Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Ghana’s Salisu Mohammed joins Southampton for £10.9m

Salisu has signed a four-year deal with Southampton

English Premier League outfit Southampton have completed the signing of Ghanaian centre back Mohammed Salisu.



Salisu has joined Southampton from Spanish side Real Valladolid in an £10.9m deal.



Sky Sports reports that the 21-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Saints.



With medicals reportedly completed in Spain, the Ghanaian centre back is all cleared to begin his Southampton adventure.



He will however undergo a 14-day quarantine period in line with England’s coronavirus preventive protocols.



Salisu becomes the second Ghanaian high profile move in the transfer window after the movement of Kudus Mohammed to Ajax.



While his club career is progressing smoothly, same cannot be said for that of his international stint as it appears to be up in the air.



According to Black Stars coach CK Akonnor attempts to have the left-footed defender play for Ghana have so far yielded no positive result.

