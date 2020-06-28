Sports News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana's Razak Brimah named best goalkeeper in Spain

Linares Deportivo No.1 Razak Brimah has been voted the best goalkeeper in the Spanish fourth-tier this season.



The 33-year-old conceded just 13 goals in 24 games which is an average of 0.5417 goals per game.



Brimah won the Zamora Trophy for his exploits.



Linares Deportivo were declared champions after the Tercera Division was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



They held an 18-point lead with nine matches to spare.



Linares Deportivo have now qualified for the promotional play-offs to the Segunda B.

